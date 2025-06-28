Paparazzi Criticised For Hounding Parag Tyagi After Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Death

The untimely death of actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala on Friday night has left the entertainment industry and her fans in deep shock. The 42-year-old reportedly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Amid the tragic news, videos of her grieving husband, actor Parag Tyagi, being followed and photographed outside the hospital have drawn sharp criticism online.

Fans Slam Paparazzi’s Insensitive Behaviour

Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors reportedly declared her dead on arrival. Later that night, Parag Tyagi was seen leaving the hospital premises in a car, visibly distressed and trying to shield his face from the cameras. Despite his grief, several paparazzi surrounded his car, clicking photos and filming videos.

The footage, widely circulated on social media, triggered an outpouring of anger from netizens. In the comment sections of these posts, many fans expressed disappointment with the media’s conduct during such a painful moment.

One user wrote, “Can we please stop filming people who are trying to cope with someone’s sudden demise? Why is the media so insensitive?” Another echoed the sentiment: “Give them some privacy, please. They must be in shock. Don’t put flashlights on their faces.” A third user simply pleaded, “Bhai thoda privacy de do??? Thoda sa??”, capturing the mood of many online viewers.

Remembering Shefali Jariwala

Shefali rose to fame with the chartbuster music video Kaanta Laga in the early 2000s, which turned her into a pop culture icon overnight. She continued her career with appearances in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and reality shows including Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye, where she participated alongside her husband Parag Tyagi. The couple, who married in 2015, were a popular duo on and off screen.

As tributes pour in for the late actor, fans continue to urge the media to handle such moments with compassion and respect.