Rupali Ganguly Slams Actor In ‘Border 2’ Amid Diljit-Hania Row: ‘No Room For Confused Loyalties’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been under scrutiny ever since Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was cast opposite him in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The announcement, made amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, has triggered criticism from multiple corners. Now, popular television actor Rupali Ganguly has also voiced her disapproval—without naming Diljit directly—but clearly referencing his involvement in the patriotic film Border 2.

Rupali Ganguly’s Strong Stand

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rupali wrote, “Border was a film that evoked deep patriotism among the people of our nation. It’s truly disheartening and frustrating to see an actor in #Border2 who fails to recognise his responsibilities towards the country.”

She went on to seemingly applaud the film’s makers for taking a firm stance, adding, “Kudos to the makers for showing clarity and conviction by dropping that actor from the film. A film that celebrates our soldiers and national pride must reflect that spirit in every aspect. No room for confused loyalties in a film about national pride.”

Though she didn’t mention Diljit by name, the timing and context made her target evident.

Is Diljit Still in Border 2?

Amid the growing controversy, rumours began circulating that Diljit Dosanjh would be dropped from Border 2 and replaced by fellow singer-actor Ammy Virk. However, sources close to the film’s production have dismissed these claims.

“There is no plan to replace or remove Diljit from Border 2. His casting was finalised nearly nine months ago, well before any of the recent developments. Over half the film is already complete, and changing the cast now would be logistically and financially impractical,” a senior source told Hindustan Times.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama Border. The film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Diljit officially came on board in September 2023.