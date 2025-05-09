Rupali Ganguly Slams Fawad Khan Over Operation Sindoor Remarks: ‘Your Work In Indian Films Was Shameful Too’

Television actor Rupali Ganguly has taken a strong stand against Pakistani star Fawad Khan following his remarks on India’s recent Operation Sindoor. Expressing her anger, Rupali criticised Fawad for calling the strike “shameful” and labelled his past work in Indian films as equally disgraceful in light of his current views.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rupali reposted a screenshot of Fawad’s controversial statement and wrote, “You working in Indian films was also ‘shameful’ for us.” She added hashtags like #OperationSindoor, #IndianArmy, and #IndianAirForce to her post, showing solidarity with India’s armed forces.

Fawad, who once enjoyed a successful stint in Bollywood with films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, had penned a message after the Indian Armed Forces launched targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and PoK. His statement read, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack… May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!”

The comments didn’t sit well with many in India, and Rupali was one of the first celebrities to publicly call him out. Her post has since gone viral, with many social media users echoing her sentiment.

Fawad’s much-hyped return to Bollywood with Abir Gulaal has also hit a roadblock. The film, which was scheduled to release on May 9, has been indefinitely postponed due to the rising Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Meanwhile, Rupali also applauded the Indian government’s latest decision to ban Pakistani content on all Indian OTT platforms. Sharing the official notice, she wrote, “Hats off to Modi Govt for banning Pak streaming content! In times of tension, we must protect our digital borders.”