‘I’m Pro-Botox, Skin Treatments’: Shefali Jariwala’s Old Interview Resurfaces After Her Sudden Death At 42

Actor Shefali Jariwala’s untimely demise on Friday night in Mumbai left fans and the entertainment industry stunned. While preliminary post-mortem reports have been inconclusive, several reports have cited cardiac arrest as the probable cause. The case continues to be investigated, especially after anti-ageing medication and Vitamin C drips were reportedly found at her residence. Her close friend Pooja Ghai also confirmed that Shefali had taken a Vitamin C IV drip on the day she passed away.

Amid the ongoing inquiry, a past interview of Shefali with actor Paras Chhabra has resurfaced, shedding light on her views about anti-ageing treatments, skin care, and her wellness regimen. In the candid conversation, Shefali had expressed her belief in taking proactive care of her appearance.

“I am blessed with good genetics, and I also look after myself,” she said. “Working out is very important. I’ve been doing it for over 20 years, and it’s paying off now. I do yoga because of epilepsy. I don’t have bad habits—I don’t eat fried food, I don’t drink alcohol. Yoga and fitness, if done right together, have immense benefits.”

She also openly supported cosmetic treatments, saying, “Of course, I go to a skin doctor. I’m pro-botox and skin treatments. Everybody wants to look good—what’s wrong with it? People who can’t afford it or are scared often think it’s wrong. Yes, it’s expensive and painful, but I’ve taken care of myself for years, so I haven’t needed anything drastic. People should do what they like, responsibly. Doctors are like sculptors—choose your artist wisely.”

Shefali also reflected on her love story with husband Parag Tyagi in the same interview. “Parag and I met at a common friend’s party. He was flattered to see me, and I did notice him too—he’s very fit, and I’m into fitness. But neither of us made the first move. My friend played cupid, we met for coffee, then went on dates, and eventually moved in together. We took our parents’ permission. I believe you only get to know a person truly when you live with them. If I hadn’t, we might have broken up.”

Shefali’s final rites were performed on Saturday, June 28, at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends. The industry continues to mourn the loss of an actor who left behind not only a legacy of iconic performances but also a life lived on her own terms.