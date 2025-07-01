‘Pulse Was Still On, But Eyes Weren’t Opening’: Pooja Ghai Recalls Shefali Jariwala’s Last Moments: Deets Inside!

Actor Shefali Jariwala’s close friend, Pooja Ghai, opened up about her health and final moments, revealing that Shefali was on an IV drip just the night before she passed away. Actor Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise at the age of 42 on Friday night left both the entertainment industry and her fans in deep shock. In a heartfelt conversation with Vivek Lalwani, Shefali’s close friend Pooja Ghai shared insights into her final moments. Pooja revealed that Shefali was extremely health-conscious — she maintained a disciplined lifestyle, ate right, and took care of her well-being effortlessly. It wasn’t something she had to work hard at; it was simply who she was.

Shefali Jariwala’s Close Friend Remembers Her Last Moments

When asked about the cause of Shefali’s death, Pooja responded, “The exact reason will only be known after the post-mortem. From what I’ve gathered through the family and Parag Tyagi, there was a beautiful Satyanarayan pooja held just a day before. The house was still adorned with decorations when we brought Shefali home for the final rites. She had her usual dinner and then asked Parag to take the dog out for a walk. Moments after he left, the house help called him and said: “Didi ki tabiyat theek nahi hai (Shefali is not feeling well)’.”

Further, she mentioned: “The dog was very old, so Parag asked the helper to come down and take the dog. So he was waiting for the lift, and when the helper came, he went up. Parag said that the pulse was still on, her eyes were not opening, and she just had dead weight to her body. So he realised that something was definitely wrong and he took her to the hospital, but apparently when she was brought to the hospital, she was already dead.”

Did Shefali Jariwala Use Anti-Ageing IV Drips?

Pooja revealed that Shefali regularly took Vitamin C IV drips and had even taken one on the night of her passing. She defended the practice, saying it was quite common in Dubai and not considered unsafe. Describing Shefali’s death as “heartwrenching,” Pooja recalled supporting Shefali’s mother after she returned from the hospital. That night, Shefali’s mother began feeling unwell and complained of chest pain. Pooja said she immediately consulted a doctor, administered medication, and stayed with her until she finally fell asleep.

Shefali Jariwala’s Untimely Demise: What We Know So Far

On Friday night, Parag rushed Shefali to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where doctors sadly declared her dead. While early reports suggested a cardiac arrest, the precise cause of death remains undetermined. Police have ruled out any foul play and are treating it as an accidental death, with initial findings indicating a sudden drop in blood pressure.