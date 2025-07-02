Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar’s Instagram Accounts Accessible Again In India Amid Ban On Pakistani Artists

Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 Indian lives, the Indian government had enforced a sweeping ban on Pakistani artists across all forms of media. Social media profiles of several Pakistani celebrities became inaccessible to Indian users. However, this week, netizens began noticing that some of these accounts—like Mawra Hocane and Saba Qamar’s—are now once again visible in India.

Pakistani celebrity profiles return to Indian Instagram feeds

On Tuesday, multiple users took to social media to report that they could now access Mawra Hocane’s Instagram account, along with those of other Pakistani actors such as Saba Qamar and Yumna Zaidi. One user on X (formerly Twitter) posted, “Is it only me who can see Mawra Hocane’s Instagram profile?” Another user shared, “Instagram access to several Pakistani artists in India has been restored. Among them: Yumna Zaidi, Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen, Mawra Hocane and more.” They also noted that YouTube channels of Pakistani entertainment giants like Hum TV, ARY Digital, and Har Pal Geo had become accessible again.

That said, prominent names such as Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Hania Aamir—who is currently under fire for starring in Sardaar Ji 3—remain restricted for Indian users.

Reddit reacts and Diljit Dosanjh dragged into conversation

On Reddit, screenshots of the accessible accounts began circulating, with several users linking the development to the ongoing controversy around Diljit Dosanjh. The singer-actor has been facing heat for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. One user commented, “Aur log Diljit ko keh rahe the,” suggesting a double standard. Another added, “This means Diljit and Hania’s movie is releasing in India?”—a question that remains unanswered, as the film continues to be barred from Indian theatres despite a successful overseas run.

Mawra Hocane’s controversial comment on Operation Sindoor

Mawra Hocane previously faced major backlash for calling India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor “cowardly” in a now-deleted social media post. The operation had targeted and destroyed nine terror camps across the border, causing significant damage to terrorist infrastructure. Her comments triggered outrage in India, with her Sanam Teri Kasam co-star Harshvardhan Rane publicly refusing to work with her again.

“While I am grateful for the experience, after reading the direct comments made about my country, I’ve decided to respectfully decline Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated,” Rane had written on Instagram.

The film’s directors, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, later confirmed that Mawra will not be returning for the sequel.

Ongoing fallout and industry tension

Besides Mawra, Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan have also faced sharp criticism for their past remarks on Indo-Pak relations. Hania Aamir’s role in Sardaar Ji 3 continues to dominate headlines, with right-wing groups in India calling for bans on Diljit Dosanjh and his upcoming projects.