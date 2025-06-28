Raja Choudhary Claims He Was Denied Relationship With Daughter Palak Tiwari, Shares His Side Of Story After Years

Over a decade after their divorce, actor Raja Choudhary has opened up about his troubled past with ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, offering a different perspective on their estranged relationship and his long-standing absence from daughter Palak Tiwari’s life. In a new interview with Hindi Rush, Raja accused Shweta of deliberately distancing him from their daughter and cutting off ties with his side of the family.

“She Took My Daughter Away From Me,” Says Raja

Raja, who has publicly battled alcoholism, admitted to having made mistakes in the past, but claimed he has been sober for two years. “Yes, I was an alcoholic. But does that mean I don’t deserve to speak to my daughter?” he asked, adding that Shweta never gave him a chance to resolve their issues. “We could’ve had a conversation like adults. Instead, she used her influence to take Palak away.”

He continued, “Walking out of a marriage is fine. That’s your right. But taking a child away from one parent completely — that’s cruel. I had no say, no voice. It was like dying in a plane crash, while she survived and took everything.”

Financial and Emotional Fallout

Raja alleged that the divorce not only strained him emotionally but left him in financial ruin. “Nobody was ready to rent a house to me. My reputation was destroyed. If the court hadn’t intervened, I wouldn’t have even got my flat back. She would’ve never let me have a single rupee,” he said.

He also dismissed Shweta’s previous claims of having sacrificed everything for their daughter. “She said she did it all for Palak, but she made me sign a divorce settlement that included the condition I never meet my child,” Raja claimed. “After years of trying legally, I gave up. In this entire process, a father just dies inside.”

Limited Contact With Palak

Though their relationship remains strained, Raja shared that he occasionally chats with Palak through social media. “She’s busy, I get that. But I still write her letters, telling her about my life. Whether she reads them or not, I don’t know,” he said, admitting that she doesn’t have much time for him.

He added, “Even back then, I was the one planning her future. I used to read up on what schools she should go to, what subjects to pick. What would Shweta know? Now it’s all Google. Who needs a father, right?”

Raja also said that Shweta completely severed Palak’s ties with his family. “She was born into that house. Everyone loved her. Today, she doesn’t even know her grandparents. That’s not just my loss — it’s theirs too.”