Palak Tiwari Says Her Debut with Salman Khan Was Exactly What She Needed: ‘Didn’t Want To Be Centre Of Attention’

Actor Palak Tiwari may be just three films old in Bollywood, but she already has two major names on her resume—Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The rising star recently opened up about her early film journey and what it’s been like navigating the industry as a Gen-Z actor.

Reflecting on her first film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak said she has no regrets despite its underwhelming box office response. “That debut was exactly what I’d hoped for,” she shared. “I didn’t want to be the centre of attention—I just wanted to learn. And what better way to learn than watching Salman sir carry the film? It was the perfect first experience.”

She also called it her “good fortune” to have worked with both Salman and Sanjay Dutt so early in her career. “I feel very blessed,” Palak said, smiling. “If I ever have grandkids someday, I can tell them, ‘You know these superstars? I’ve worked with them!’”

Though social media often proves to be a difficult space for young celebrities, Palak sees online trolling differently. “It fortifies you,” she explained. “There’s nothing anyone can say now that will offend me. I dare you! We’ve all heard worse already. You can’t make me cry.”

Still, Palak admits being a Gen-Z actor comes with its own set of challenges. “Audiences are smarter now. They know what good cinema is, and they have higher expectations. But that makes their appreciation mean even more—it’s something you really have to earn.”

On dealing with the industry’s constant pressure and uncertainty, Palak added, “You can’t let numbers dehumanise you. The maths will always be there, but at the end of the day, I’m just a person trying to do my job. That’s the mindset I try to hold on to.”