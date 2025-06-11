Palak Tiwari On Competing With Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday: ‘Everyone’s Figuring It Out’

Palak Tiwari is candid about the competitive energy that surrounds her in the film industry, especially with contemporaries like Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday making waves. In a recent interview, the Bhootnii actor reflected on how she deals with comparisons and pressure, choosing instead to stay focused on her own growth.

Palak was in conversation with Mashable India when she was asked about how she handles performance pressure when compared to peers like Ananya, Suhana, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who all debuted around the same time.

“I try not to take any pressure because pressure acts as a hindrance when you are trying to do your best work,” she said. “Also, I find acting most therapeutic. It has been my childhood dream to be an actor. I am most happy when I am in front of the camera. I am content that I am able to fulfil my dreams, so why should I think about anyone else? People will talk, and it will come to me later, but that can all be handled. For now, I am happy that I am acting.”

Opening up about industry dynamics more generally, Palak added, “Everyone is on their journey. Everyone is going through a challenging time because it is hard to make a name for yourself at such a young age. We are all finding ourselves as performers, even Bollywood is reshaping its future, but I am sure we will figure it out.”

She also mentioned that despite being viewed as competitors, many of the young actors share camaraderie off-screen. “We often meet at parties and talk about our struggles. It’s not easy for anyone,” she said, highlighting the shared experiences within the next-gen Bollywood crowd.

Palak, who is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, admitted that while the comparisons with peers can be daunting, she tries not to let them affect her. “There’s pressure, of course. But I try to stay grounded, work on my craft, and focus on what I can control,” she explained.

Palak Tiwari’s recent release

The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhootnii, which released earlier this month. The film featured a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, Bhootnii was produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt.

With a promising start to her career, Palak seems determined to carve her own space in the industry, taking both the spotlight and the challenges in stride.