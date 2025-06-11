On Sidhu Moosewala’s Birth Anniversary, 3 Unreleased Tracks Drop

On what would have been Sidhu Moosewala’s birthday, fans across the world are paying tribute to one of the most influential yet controversial voices in Indian music. The late Punjabi rapper, who shot to fame with his breakout track So High, left a legacy that transcended borders, religion, and language. Though his career was tragically cut short in 2022, his music continues to live on — with three new unreleased songs dropped today as part of a posthumous mixtape titled Moose Print.

The fresh tracks — Take Notes, Neal, and 0008 — were released on Sidhu’s official YouTube channel and Spotify, just hours after the BBC launched the first two episodes of a documentary series based on his life, rise to fame, and untimely death. Produced by The Kidd, Mrxci, Jay B Singh, and Sidhu himself, the new songs have already struck a chord with fans, garnering over 7.8 million combined views within hours of release.

However, the music releases coincided with fresh controversy. Sidhu’s father, Balkaur Singh, had approached the court seeking a stay on the BBC documentary, alleging that the British broadcaster used Sidhu’s name, likeness, and personal story without the family’s consent. According to Balkaur’s lawyer, certain details included in the docuseries may be defamatory and could interfere with the ongoing murder investigation.

Amid legal concerns and public backlash, BBC was forced to cancel a planned screening of the documentary in Mumbai, although the first two episodes have gone live on YouTube. The court, while refusing to immediately halt the release, has scheduled a full hearing on the matter for June 12.

Sidhu Moosewala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was fatally shot on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district. The killing was claimed by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His death sparked widespread outrage and mourning, with fans continuing to celebrate his music and message long after his passing.

Since his murder, Moosewala’s team has released several posthumous tracks, including collaborations with artistes such as Mumbai rapper Divine. Despite previous takedowns — notably his posthumous song SYL being removed from YouTube — Sidhu’s influence remains undiminished in the global Punjabi music scene.