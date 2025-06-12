Alia Bhatt Sparks Buzz After Hotel Addresses Her As ‘Alia Kapoor’ In Cannes Vlog

Alia Bhatt recently delighted fans by dropping a behind-the-scenes vlog from her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last month. Representing L’Oréal as its global ambassador, the actor’s elegant appearance was widely praised — but what caught even more attention was a blink-and-miss moment in the video that sparked fresh speculation around her surname.

Alia Kapoor? Fans spot surname switch

In the vlog, shared on Alia’s official YouTube channel, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star is seen getting ready in her hotel room on the French Riviera — surrounded by her team as she gears up for the big moment. But eagle-eyed fans on Reddit spotted a message on the hotel room’s screen that read: “Dear Alia Kapoor.” The brief moment has triggered speculation that Alia might have legally changed her surname following her 2022 wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

A screengrab of the clip quickly made its way to Reddit, where users debated whether the surname change was deliberate or simply a hotel error. “How will a hotel in France know her husband’s surname unless it’s on her booking ID? Which means it’s probably on her official documents,” one user pointed out. Another said, “She’s likely adopted Kapoor legally but uses Bhatt professionally. Makes sense.”

Social media reacts to ‘Alia Kapoor’

The online chatter was divided. While some criticised the idea of women giving up their maiden names post-marriage, others defended it as a personal choice. “She’s built a brand with ‘Alia Bhatt’. That name has weight now — she should keep it,” one Redditor wrote. Another recalled Alia’s earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, where she had joked about going by “Alia Bhatt Kapoor,” and Ranveer Singh had excitedly approved of the hybrid surname.

Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 after years of dating. The two met during the filming of Brahmastra, and welcomed their daughter, Raha, later that year in November. On the work front, Alia is set to appear in Alpha, the first female-led film in YRF’s Spy Universe, alongside Munjya star Sharvari.