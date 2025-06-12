Kapil Sharma Was Exploited In Comedy Circus, Had No Identity Of His Own, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has opened up about his decision to participate in Bigg Boss back in 2012, revealing that financial necessity drove him to accept the reality show offer. In a candid vlog on his YouTube channel, Sidhu shared that his political career wasn’t financially rewarding enough to help him achieve his dream of building a house in Amritsar.

“I did Bigg Boss for money,” says Sidhu

“Bigg Boss gave me a lucrative offer,” Sidhu admitted, adding that he was upfront about his financial needs. “People often go to Bigg Boss and return with a tainted image. I took that challenge because I needed the money to build a house in Amritsar. Politics couldn’t offer me that,” he said.

The former cricketer disclosed that he negotiated his fees on a monthly basis but was only signed for a month. “I quoted separate amounts for the first, second, and third month. They could only afford me for a month, and I exited after that. But in that one month, I didn’t say a single negative word about anyone. I came back with my reputation intact, and that opened many doors.”

Sidhu’s career revived post Bigg Boss

Sidhu credited his Bigg Boss stint for reviving his TV career. “Star Sports offered me a commentator’s role, and Colors gave Kapil Sharma a condition — bring Sidhu as a permanent guest if you want an independent show,” he revealed.

He went on to claim that he was instrumental in Kapil Sharma landing his first solo comedy show. “Kapil was struggling after being exploited in Comedy Circus. He had no identity of his own. He came to me and said, ‘Paaji, if you agree to be on my show, they’ll give me my own platform.’ It was Raj Nayak of Colors who insisted I join to boost TRPs. We met over breakfast, and I said yes.”

Sidhu returns to Kapil Sharma’s show after six years

Netflix recently confirmed that Sidhu will return as the permanent guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, alongside Archana Puran Singh. The announcement has thrilled fans, marking Sidhu’s comeback to the comedy stage after nearly six years. He was part of Kapil’s shows on Colors and Sony TV from 2012 to 2019 but exited following controversy over his comments on the Pulwama attack.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premieres on June 21.