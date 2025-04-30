Palak Tiwari Taken Into Lap To Get Down From The Jeep They Came In To Promote Upcoming Film ‘The Bhootnii’

A special launch event of Sanjay Dutt’s film ‘The Bhootni’ was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. During this, the entire star cast of the film was seen in a different avatar. However, the lead actress of the film, Mouni Roy, was nowhere to be seen on this occasion, which fueled speculations that Mouni was hiding herself from the media because of surgical marks on her face.

Palak Tiwari

However, for the first time, something was seen in the event that had not been seen in the promotion of any horror film before. The story of the film ‘The Bhootnii’ is about a ghost, which will be played by Mouni Roy, who starts following a boy (Sunny Singh), whom Sanjay Dutt’s character helps to get rid of the ghost. When the film stars entered in front of the paparazzi in a jeep, Palak Tiwari, standing behind Sanjay Dutt, stole the show.

Palak Tiwari

In this event, Sunny Singh was seen driving the car, and Sanjay Dutt was sitting next to him. All the other actors were seen standing behind in the jeep. At the same time, a video of this event is in a lot of discussion in which Palak Tiwari had to be lifted in the lap and brought down to the ground while getting out of the car. This video went viral on the internet in no time and attracted people’s attention.

Palak Tiwari

Let us tell you that Sanjay Dutt expressed hope that ‘The Bhootnii’ will get love from the audience and also said that if this happens, he will also make a sequel to it. At the same time, Sanju Baba is also in the news for the film ‘Housefull 5’. In the film, Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of a ghost catcher. Palak Tiwari will be seen opposite Sunny Singh in the film.