Abhishek Upmanyu Faces Heat After Agreeing To A Pakistani User For ‘Indians Deserve Racism In Western Countries’ Comment

Popular comedian Abhishek Upmanyu has had to pay a heavy price for replying to a Pakistani social media user! Users are mocking him, and the comedian has also deactivated his X account. However, some users suspect that his account has been suspended. Abhishek is a well-known stand-up comedian in the country, he recently got into trouble after commenting on the post of a Pakistani social media user at a time when the country has still not recovered from the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Actually, all this started on Monday, when Abhishek Upmanyu agreed to a post by a Pakistani user. This user had written on X that Indians actually deserve the kind of racism they face in Western countries. Abhishek agreed to this and wrote Yup. After which, social media influencer Abhijeet Iyer Mitra had reposted an insulting note for Pakistani women on X.

Commenting on this, a Pakistani user @lilmisskhawaja wrote, ‘Zero class. Abuse does not mean comedy. The whole world sees your country as a hub of rapists and it is right too. According to an average Indian, this is ‘funny’. You all deserve the racism you are facing in Western countries.’ Abhishek Upmanyu agreed to the comment of this Pakistani user and wrote ‘yes’ below it.

Seeing the comedian’s comment, many social media users objected to it. People seemed angry that Abhishek agreed with the words of a Pakistani! However, many users also said that here the issue is not about India and Pakistan, but about right and wrong. One user wrote, ‘Upmanyu!!! Shame on you for being nice before.’ Another wrote, ‘Twitter did not spare Abhishek Upmanyu because he decided to support a Pakistani handle that insults Indians.’ A third wrote, ‘This is what Abhishek Upmanyu deserves.’