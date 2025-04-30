‘Whatever I Am Today In Life Is All Because of Shalini’, Ajith Kumar Gave Credit For Success To His Wife

Tamil film superstar Ajith Kumar Subramaniam, aka Thala Ajith, has been recently honored with Padma Bhushan by President Draupadi Murmu. While his fans are proud of this achievement of the actor, Ajith has given full credit for his success to his wife, Shalini, who herself is also a famous actress of Malayalam and Tamil films. During a recent media interaction, Ajith said that whatever he is today in life is all because of Shalini, who has supported him in every situation and circumstance.

The actor talked about his wife’s support and said that he is always grateful to his wife for her sacrifice, and whatever he has achieved in life, the credit goes to his wife. Let us tell you that Shalini said goodbye to the world of cinema after marrying Ajith Kumar in the year 2000. ‘Good Bad Ugly’ and ‘Vidamuyarchy’ actor further said, ‘Shalini, she has made a lot of sacrifices. She has always been a support for me. I am very grateful to the universe that Shalini came into my life.’

Ajith further said, ‘I am not saying anything politically correct here, but just trying to say the right thing. I want to say this in every sense. You all know that she was very popular and her fans loved her very much. She stepped back from films at a time when my decisions were wrong. But she still stood by me, did not discourage me. Stood by me in difficult times. She deserves a lot of credit for whatever I have achieved in my life.’

Let us tell you that President Draupadi Murmu gave the Padma Bhushan award to Ajith Kumar in New Delhi. On this, Ajith said, ‘I still feel that I am probably living a dream. I am afraid that someone will wake me up.’ Ajith has also been in the news for his success on the racing track in recent days. The actor has increased his focus on his racing career.