Fans Speculating Shahrukh Khan’s Debut In Hollywood With Marvel Universe As Biggest Villain, Doctor Doom

Marvel Cinematic Universe never disappointed there fans. Now it is being speculated that it can give its biggest surprise to Indian audiences to date. There are such rumors that will make Bollywood fans go crazy. It is being said that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his Hollywood debut, that too directly with a Marvel Studios film. Now, ever since this news came, there has been a lot of excitement on social media for King Khan.

Shahrukh Khan

Let us tell you that his fans are coming up with strange theories, some have even linked it to ‘Doctor Doom’. This discussion about Shah Rukh Khan first started when a social media X account named ‘Marvel Leaks’ hinted at ‘King Khan’s’ debut in the MCU. However, it also said that this film of Shah Rukh Khan has nothing to do with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, so it is very possible that something new is going to happen in Marvel’s multiverse.

Shahrukh Khan

Let us tell you that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, and the most important thing is that he is no longer coming on screen as the superhero Iron Man, but as the most dangerous villain, Doctor Doom. Now, fans are saying that even though Shah Rukh will not be seen in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, in reality, he will become the ‘real Doctor Doom’ later on.

Shahrukh Khan

This fan theory claims that even though Robert Downey Jr. is coming as Doctor Victor Doom in the next film, it could be a version of Doctor Doom in the multiverse or a pretense of Iron Man. Whereas Shah Rukh can be seen as a mastermind villain. Another amazing theory says Shahrukh Khan will be the mastermind who will unite the entire team of ‘Avengers’ later on and will end the biggest villain, Doctor Doom. Well, what’s your take on these speculations do let us know.