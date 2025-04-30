Shehnaaz Gill Bought A Black Coloured Audi GLS Worth Rs 1.34 Crores, Shared Pictures On Social Media

Popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Shehnaaz Gill was told by host Salman Khan that if she works hard on herself, she will go very far and we must admit that she has proved it. Shehnaaz did exactly what the actor said. From working hard on herself to going fit from fat, she has now progressed a lot. After BB 13, she was seen on the big screen with Bhaijaan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and did an item song in Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

She is also going to be seen in many projects. Meanwhile, she has also fulfilled one of her dreams, about which she has posted on her official social media handle. Seeing this, her fans are overjoyed. At the same time, a fan of late actor Siddharth Shukla said that the number plate of the car should be 12/12. Let us tell you that Shehnaaz Gill has bought the car of her dreams.

The actress has bought a black coloured Audi GLS, which costs more than Rs 1.34 crore in India. She has shared several pictures of her happy moments in which she is seen worshipping the car in the showroom with rituals, breaking a coconut, making a swastika, and then taking a new shiny luxury car to her home. The happiness on her face is worth seeing. Sharing a lot of photos, Shehnaaz Gill wrote in the caption, ‘From dreams to driveways, my hard work now has four wheels. Feeling really blessed! Waheguru Tera Shukra Aa.’

Shehnaaz’s fans have congratulated her on the post. Hardy Sandhu wrote, ‘Mubarakan’. Kusha Kapila writes, ‘Gaddi Tere Naal Badi Jaanchadi.’ ‘Sidnaaz’ fan said, ‘You deserve this.’ A fan of Siddharth commented, ‘The number plate should be 1212. It is because the date of birth of late actor Siddharth Shukla is 12 December i.e., 12/12. He was born in the year 1980. He died on 2 September 2021 at the age of 40.