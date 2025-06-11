Raj Kundra Responds To Viral Video Of Shilpa Shetty’s Restaurant Altercation In Croatia

A video of Shilpa Shetty and her family engaged in a heated exchange at a restaurant in Croatia has taken the internet by storm, triggering a wave of speculation and criticism. Now, her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has broken his silence, offering clarity on what really happened that evening.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, Raj explained that the confrontation stemmed from a booking error by the restaurant. “I had booked this particular restaurant a year in advance to celebrate my wife’s birthday. Unfortunately, when we arrived, we were informed that our table had been given away to another group due to what they claimed was a ‘double booking’ by the same agent,” Raj said in a text message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhavan Batra (Maddy) (@maddythecricketer)

Describing the ordeal as “deeply frustrating,” Raj expressed disappointment with how the restaurant handled the situation, especially given the presence of elderly family members and over 20 guests. “As someone who has run restaurants, I found the mishandling very unprofessional. What was supposed to be a memorable evening turned stressful. When we voiced our concerns, we were abruptly told to stay quiet, which was upsetting,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhavan Batra (Maddy) (@maddythecricketer)

Raj further noted that the family vacation and dinner were being planned for over a year and that the experience was “disheartening” due to the restaurant’s lack of accountability. “I hope this puts the situation into perspective,” he said.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 9 in Hvar Islands, Croatia, where Shilpa was celebrating her 50th birthday. The viral video appears to show a tense argument outside the restaurant. Some reports claim that a foreign diner asked Shilpa’s group to lower their voices, allegedly prompting Raj to respond, “You don’t know who we are.”

In the clip, a voice resembling Shilpa or possibly her sister Shamita is heard saying, “Don’t talk to us, we don’t want to hear you,” further fuelling confusion online.