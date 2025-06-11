Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma Lose All Savings To Financial Scam, Vow To Start Afresh

Television actors and real-life couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have revealed that they’ve lost all their savings to a financial scam. In a candid interview with ETimes, the couple opened up about the heartbreaking incident, saying they’re now starting from scratch after being duped by someone they once trusted like family.

Puja shared, “The last 2-3 months have been extremely tough for us. We don’t know what the future holds. We’ve fallen victim to a massive financial fraud and lost our entire savings. We’ve been brought back to zero, but we refuse to give up.”

She added that both she and Kunal are determined to rebuild their lives and careers, no matter how long it takes. “We’re deeply hurt, especially because this fraud was committed by someone who had become a part of our family. It’s hard to trust again when you’ve let someone into your home and life for three years,” she said.

Kunal echoed her sentiments, saying the emotional toll has been devastating. “We’ve cried a lot. It’s been shattering. But now, it’s time to gather ourselves and move forward. The battle to recover our money is going to be long, but we’re ready to face it.”

The couple chose not to name the individual behind the scam but confirmed the person had been close to them for years. Admitting it took them a while to speak publicly, Puja said, “We wanted to process everything first. Now, we want to share our truth, and we hope our fans will support us.”

On Eid, Puja posted a video showing how their financial situation had changed. A friend who would usually enjoy biryani at their home was seen having dal chawal instead, a stark reminder of their current struggle.

Puja rose to fame with shows like Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Qubool Hai. Kunal has appeared in Dil Se Dil Tak, Havan, and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. The couple married in 2020 and welcomed their son, Krishiv, in 2021.