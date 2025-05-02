Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari’s Step-Brother Reyansh Kohli’s Bond Seen At The Bhootnii Screening Won People’s Hearts

Small screen actress Shweta Tiwari’s beautiful daughter Palak Tiwari’s rumored boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan not only has a good relationship with her, but it seems that he is also a very good friend of her stepbrother, Reyansh. Everyone knows that Reyansh is the son of Shweta Tiwari and her estranged second husband, Abhinav Kohli. Ibrahim came to support his rumoured girlfriend Palak at the screening of her next film ‘The Bhootnii’.

Let us tell you that the film is set to release on May 1, 2025, and its screening is scheduled on April 30, 2025. Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, had a lot of fun with Palak’s younger brother, Reyansh, at the screening. Despite Palak Tiwari’s mother, Shweta, having ups and downs in her married life, she has always tried to ensure that Palak and Reyansh always get the love they deserve. Palak shares a cute bond with her brother, and now it looks like Ibrahim also shares a good bond with Reyansh.

Let us tell you that a video has gone viral on social media that has warmed the hearts of social media users. In this viral video, Reyansh and Ibrahim are seen having fun with each other. The clip starts with Reyansh giving a high five to Ibrahim’s friends. It looks like Ibrahim then asked little Reyansh to show his abs, and he lifted his t-shirt and showed them.

Ibrahim and the rest were stunned to see Reyansh Kohli fit, and then he made some funny gestures, which Ibrahim also did. The two were seen chatting a lot. Saif’s son looked handsome in a black t-shirt, while Reyansh wore a green shirt. It seemed like the two had a good bond, and Ibrahim praised Reyansh, which made him laugh. Ibrahim grabbed everyone’s attention at Palak’s ‘The Bhootni’ screening and their pictures instantly went viral on social media and fans went crazy after seeing them.