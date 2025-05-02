Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Daughter Shora Siddiqui Won Netizens’ Hearts From Screening of Actor’s Upcoming Film 

Famous Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Costao is releasing on 1st May. Before this, the screening of the film was held on Wednesday night. On this occasion, Nawazuddin appeared on the red carpet with his daughter Shora Siddiqui. This father-daughter duo was all over the camera, and several videos and pictures of this duo have been shared on Instagram. After this appearance, Shora is once again being discussed on social media.

When Nawaz arrived with Shora at the screening of the film, everyone’s eyes were on him. Let us tell you that Nawaz is rarely seen with his family and children at public events. However, this time, people are remembering a special face after seeing Shora. People have expressed surprise on seeing father and daughter together and have said, the daughter has started looking taller than her father.

During the screening, Shora is looking quite confident while posing with her father. Many people have said, ‘She looks like Monalisa’. Another user said, ‘She looks like the one with Kumbh ki Mala’. Another user said, ‘Why is she looking like Monalisa?’ At the same time, people have also said for Nawaz, ‘He is an amazing person, whether as a husband or as a father or as a son… he has proved himself noble everywhere’.

Let us tell you that the film Costao is a biopic based on the life of Goa’s customs officer, Costao Fernandes. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played the lead role as this customs officer in the film. He played an important role in foiling a major attempt to smuggle gold into India in the 1990s. Let us tell you that Nawazuddin Siddiqui married Aaliya in the year 2009, with whom he has two children, daughter Shora and son Yani. Some time ago, there were reports of upheaval in the married life of Nawaz and Aaliya, and videos of their fights also made a lot of headlines on social media. However, both of them resolved all the grievances for the children.