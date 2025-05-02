Diljit Dosanjh, K-Pop Star Jackson Wang Join Forces For Explosive Cross-Cultural Track ‘BUCK

In a groundbreaking East-meets-East collaboration, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh and K-pop sensation Jackson Wang are set to drop their much-anticipated single ‘BUCK’ on May 9. The track brings together two powerhouse artists from India and South Korea, promising a genre-blending sound that fuses Punjabi grit with K-pop edge.

Touted as a genre-defying anthem, ‘BUCK’ merges Diljit’s earthy Punjabi vibe with Jackson’s signature cocktail of K-pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Both artists are known for pushing musical boundaries and commanding massive global fanbases, and this joint project is being hailed as a cultural milestone in Asian music history.

The idea for the collaboration sparked from mutual admiration. What began as a shared desire to work together soon evolved into a full-scale production backed by Kamal Shah—a Singapore-based associate of Jackson—and Indian music entrepreneur Bunty Bahl, who helped shape the collaboration behind the scenes.

Adding to the hype, Jackson Wang will visit Mumbai on May 10 to promote the track, marking his second trip to India. His previous visit earned him a loyal fan following in the country, and anticipation for his return is sky-high.

Diljit, meanwhile, continues his meteoric rise as a global ambassador of Punjabi music. His signature style and ever-growing international influence make him a natural fit for this ambitious collaboration.

‘BUCK’ isn’t just a song—it’s a cultural statement. It showcases what’s possible when borders blur and artists come together to celebrate diversity through music. With May 9 right around the corner, global fans are waiting with bated breath to experience the firepower these two icons are about to unleash.