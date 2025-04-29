Hania Aamir Removed From Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardar Ji 3 After Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Deets Inside

Every Indian is angry since a group of people attacked a group of tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This game of terror by neighboring country Pakistan is now taking a toll on it. While the Indian government has canceled the Indus Water Treaty, the film industry has also opened a front against Pakistani artists and has boycotted them. Recently, Fawad Khan’s film ‘Abir Gulaal’ was banned in India, while now the news is that Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has also been given a shock.

Hania Aamir

It is being reported that the actress, who also has tremendous popularity in India, has been allegedly thrown out of her Punjabi film ‘Sardarji 3’ with Diljit Dosanjh. Two years ago, in October 2023, fans were thrilled when Hania appeared on the stage of a London concert with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. The singer performed his superhit song ‘Lover’ on stage with Hania.

Hania Aamir

Earlier this month, reports came that Hania and Diljit are coming together for a project. Later, it was said that it is ‘Sardar Ji 3’. However, now reports claim that Hania has been replaced from the film after recent events. Let us tell you that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday, 22 April, shocked everyone. Terrorists from across the border killed 28 tourists.

Hania Aamir

After banning Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ with Vaani Kapoor in India, now it is claimed on social media that Hania Aamir has been removed. However, these reports have come at a time when the shooting schedule of ‘Sardar Ji 3’ was completed in the UK last month. Reports claim that the makers are considering reshooting Hania’s scenes with another actress. However, due to this speculation, a lot of comments are coming from people on social media. Many internet users say that this is the right step in these circumstances. One wrote, ‘She had got too much fame in India.’