Paresh Rawal Calls Akshay Kumar Just A ‘Co-Star’ And Not A Friend, Also Talked About His Relationships With Khans

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is one of the most loved celebrities from the entertainment world. He has recently talked about his experiences of working with all three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Paresh talked about his relationship with Khans and Akshay Kumar, during which he described ‘Hera Pheri’ star Akshay Kumar as a co-actor and not a friend.

Paresh Rawal

In one question, the actor was asked who he likes the most among the Khan trio? So he replied, ‘Personally, if I talk about work, I like Aamir more. He does not believe in any gestures or mannerisms but Salman has all this in abundance, he is natural. He has a different level of charm and charisma. Shah Rukh is very stubborn. Look at him in Swades, what amazing acting he has done. No one can say that this is Shah Rukh Khan’.

Paresh Rawal

He further said, ‘Overall, there is no big, superior, inferior, bad, great in acting. Everyone is different and good in their own place.’ When he was shown his picture with Akshay Kumar, with whom he has worked in many films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, and ‘Welcome’, Paresh Rawal said that he can call him a colleague instead of a friend. He also mentioned the names of his friends in the film industry.

Paresh Rawal

The actor said, ‘There are colleagues in the film industry, there are friends in the theater, and there are jigar jaan friends in school. Some people whom I can respectfully call my friends are late Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, and Johnny Lever. I can call these people my friends.’ Talking about work, Paresh Rawal has films like ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’.