Shraddha Arya Made Her Comeback As Preeta In Kundali Bhagya After the Birth of Her Twins, Shared Vanity Pictures

Small screen actress Shraddha Arya, who recently became a mother to twins, has returned to ‘Kundali Bhagya’ as Preeta. She had left the show due to pregnancy, and now, after the birth of twins, she has been spotted on the set. The actress has also started shooting and expressed her excitement for once again being a part of the show. She spoke to the paps and said that she had been welcomed very well on the show.

The actress showed that her vanity was decorated with balloons. Talking about her return to ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, Shraddha Arya said, ‘I am really happy. I never felt that I had left the show. It feels like I was on a small break and have returned to work. I do not feel different from my character, Preeta, at all. This character is still inside me. And I think Preeta will remain inside me for life.’

Shraddha Arya further said, ‘I am very happy to be back on the show and become Preeta. It feels great to be back on the set again. I miss my children. Otherwise, this set, work, people around me, camera, role, and action, all are the things where I should be.’ Let us tell you that Shraddha Arya is married to Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal and has twins.

Her daughter is named Siya, and her son is named Shaurya. After enjoying maternity leave, the actress has now returned to the screen, whose promo was also released by the makers. Fans are also very happy. The actress often shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional life with her fans on her social media handle, and fans also shower love on her.