Salman Khan Shared A Shirtless Picture With His Fans On Instagram In ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Style, Deets Inside

Salman Khan often shares pictures and videos on his social media handle, in which he shares a glimpse of his personal life. Fans also eagerly wait for his post and shower love on him. Recently, the actor has shared some new pictures with his fans through an Instagram post. Along with these pictures, he has also recited some dialogues from his hit film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ in style. On Monday night, Salman posted his shirtless pictures on Twitter.

Salman Khan

In these pictures, Salman is seen posing inside a swimming pool in which he gave different poses and also flaunted his muscles and strength. Salman wrote in the caption of the post, ‘Hello ji sanam hum aa gaye, ab itna bhi gussa karo nahi jaani.’ Let us tell you that these lines are from a song from his 1994 film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ in which he was seen with Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor.

Salman Khan

This Salman Khan comedy film has been re-released in theatres on 25 April. The distributors issued a press note stating that the film earned Rs 25.75 lakh at the box office on the first day of its re-release, followed by Rs 45.50 lakh on the second day and Rs 51.25 lakh on the third day. It is a comedy film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha.

Salman Khan

Let us tell you that Aamir and Salman played the roles of Amar and Prem in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Although the film was a box office failure during its original release, it gained a lot of popularity over the years after being watched repeatedly on television. People liked the film a lot. Salman was last seen in ‘Sikander’ with Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. ‘Sikander’ was released in theatres on 30 March but did not perform well at the box office.