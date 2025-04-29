‘He May Look Aggressive On Field But Very Calm In Real Life’, Says Anushka Sharma About Her Husband Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer and former captain Virat Kohli may look very aggressive on the cricket field, but in real life, he is very soft-hearted. This news has been confirmed by his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in a recent interview. While talking to one of the media houses, Anushka Sharma has told her fans what kind of relationship she has with her husband, Virat Kohli. Her words will melt people’s hearts.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

While talking about her relationship with Virat, Anushka Sharma said, ‘I married my best friend. I married my most trusted person. I have married a person whom I love very much. He is a good person. When we are together, the world does not exist to us.’ About Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma has said that he may look very aggressive on the cricket field, but he is very calm in real life.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

She also said that after marriage, they got very little time to spend together and said, ‘After six months of marriage, we got a chance to spend only 21 or 22 days together. We were hardly together in Mumbai. Actually, the house staff were very happy to see us together at home.’ Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are living in London these days. They are living a quiet life away from the glamorous world and raising their children.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Let us tell you that both moved from India to London in the year 2024. However, Virat keeps coming to India for work. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shot an advertisement in the year 2013. After this, both of them dated each other and got married in the year 2017. In the year 2021, both of them welcomed a baby girl named Vamika. In the year 2024, both of them welcomed a son named Akay.