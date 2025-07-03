Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher on: “100 Saal Ki Umar Mai Pyaar…”

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher, portraying the couple in ‘Metro… In Dino’, they confronted long-standing views with their interpretations of enduring love and the importance of normalizing love among the elderly. Bollywood legends, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher, are prepared for the cinema premiere of Metro… In Dino, Anurag Basu’s newest creation in the Metro anthology.

In the movie, the pair depicts an older couple who discover love, conveying a rejuvenating and touching message that affection transcends age and never fades away. Before the release, Neena and Anupam discussed their portrayal of late-life romance on screen and emphasized the need for Bollywood to redefine the representation of love among different generations.

Neena Gupta on depiction of older adults romance in films

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher shared their views on the idea of love among the elderly and its representation in films. Although romance in Indian cinema has typically focused on youth and physical energy, the experienced pair feels that mature love can be equally impactful, if not more so. Commenting on the sometimes clumsy representation of older couples, Neena mentioned:

“Kuch filmon mein woh ajeeb sa nazar aata hai. Ek umr ke baad kuch cheezein nahi dekhni chahiye. Aise kaafi tareeqe hain jinse un emotions ko dikhaya ja sakta hai. “Toh yeh bahut khoobsurat hota hai.”

Anupam Kher on Society, Elderly Couples and Affection

Here, Anupam Kher stated that affection between older individuals is significantly more beautiful than physical closeness. Anupam Kher reflected Neena’s feelings, calling for society to challenge age-related norms concerning love. He noted that Indian society often feels uncomfortable with elderly couples showing affection, but emphasized that love knows no age.

He believes that, beyond societal norms and physical closeness, love is based on passion and emotional ties, which cannot be removed. In his own terms:

“When we recall our parents showing affection, kids used to feel embarrassed. Jab tak insaan ki tasavvur hai aur jazba hai mohabbat ka, tab pyaar kisi bhi umra mein ho sakta hai. Yeh jazba kabhi bhi khatam nahi ho sakta. Gussa hai to pyaar bhi hota hai. Hamari society ek khaas riwayat mein us mohabbat ko dekhna chahti hai. Shayad woh sirf sharirik pyar dekhna chahti h, pyaar ka jazbaat bhool jati hai.”

Anupam Kher also shared perspectives on the beauty of love, particularly when it arrives in later life, focusing not on physical attributes but primarily on its romantic spirit. The actor stressed that genuine love transcends age and looks. He was reported to have said:

“100 saal ki umar mein bhi pyaar ho sakta hai. Hum prem ko uske sharirik pehlu mein dekhte hain, lekin romance toh hai. Bade bade kavi ne 70 saal ki umar mein bahut hi khubsurat geet likhe hain. Aaj bhi Gulzar saab pyaar par kaise gaane likhte hain. Love is real, and age does not affect love.”

Metro… In Dino brings back the concept of uplifting romance

Helmed by skilled director Anurag Basu, Metro… In Dino serves as a spiritual successor to his 2007 classic, Life In A… Metro. This movie explores a fresh collection of interconnected narratives situated in India’s vibrant metropolitan areas, such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Lucknow. The movie features a fantastic cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher portray ‘Shivani Ghosh’ and ‘Parimal Sarkar’, an elderly couple whose narrative in Metro… In Dino revolves around reunion and rediscovery. As the eldest couple in the cast, they provide an emotional weight that is both touching and uncommon in mainstream love movies. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 4, 2025.

