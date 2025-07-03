Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja Denied House Over Old News Article: ‘Social Media Made Me Villain’

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, widely known as Flying Beast, revealed in a recent vlog that he was denied a rented house despite paying the advance, after the landlord stumbled upon an old news article about him online. The incident left Gaurav and his family in limbo, with their belongings packed and no home to move into.

House deal cancelled last minute

In his latest vlog, Gaurav shared the unexpected twist in his moving plans.

“Everything is packed, but we don’t have a place to move,” he said. “Yesterday was supposed to be our last day in this house, but we’re still here and will be for another four or five days.”

Explaining the situation, he added,

“The house was finalised, and we’d paid the security deposit. But then, someone sent the owner an article about me from 2022, accusing me of child abuse. That’s when he backed out.”

The article in question had referenced an incident where Gaurav pierced his daughter’s ears on camera. At the time, the story sparked massive online backlash. Gaurav took legal action and won the case, with the Delhi High Court ruling that ear piercing does not amount to child abuse. The publication was ordered to take the article down, but similar content still exists online.

“The guy read one of those older links and refused to give us the house. This is the impact of social media. Even though the court ruled in my favour, the internet doesn’t forget,” Gaurav said.

Divorce rumours and online hate

Gaurav also addressed the recent rumours surrounding his marriage with wife and fellow pilot-YouTuber Ritu Rathee. Social media had been flooded with speculation about their alleged separation, despite no confirmation from the couple.

“Meme pages and paparazzi accounts circulated videos and posts about our divorce. Even though we clarified later, people still believe I’m the bad guy,” Gaurav said. “Social media is so powerful — it makes you a villain overnight.”

In a separate video, Ritu dismissed the divorce rumours, saying that nobody has the right to comment on their relationship. Gaurav, too, had addressed the controversy on social media:

“I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don’t expect any public explanation.”

He ended his post with a note that resonated with many men online:

“Men are made villains very fast. Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say.”