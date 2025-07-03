Ramayana Teaser Drops: Fans Divided Over Casting Of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash In Epic Face-Off

After years of speculation and anticipation, the announcement teaser of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, has finally been unveiled—bringing with it an explosion of excitement and debate online. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The teaser has set the tone for what is being billed as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious retellings of the epic, and fans are already brimming with opinions. One of the biggest surprises was the announcement that legendary composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are coming together for the first time to score the film’s soundtrack.

Nitesh shared the teaser with a heartfelt message: “Ten years of aspiration. Relentless conviction to bring the greatest epic of all time to the world. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of reverence and respect. Welcome to the beginning. Let’s celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our truth. Our history.”

The teaser offers a sweeping cinematic glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, poised with a bow and arrow, climbing through a forest terrain. Yash makes a brief yet intense appearance, heightening curiosity about his portrayal of Ravana. While many are praising the visuals, music and grandeur, reactions to the casting are sharply divided.

A fan shared, “The way he holds the arrow, it’s so good and seems perfect! VFX, music all goated. Ahhh they teased us too early—got to wait until 2026 lol.” Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “He got the body language right. Yash looks menacing and Ranbir, the way he held the arrow, was gorgeous. That’s exactly how he had to do it. So excited.”

Meanwhile, a comment about Yash read, “Honestly, Yash looks convincing as Ravana. He has the aura to carry a character as dynamic as Ravana.”

But not all reactions were glowing. Some felt the casting should have been reversed. “Both should have reversed their roles! Yash if clean-shaven, or even a look from his movies before KGF would suit. And Ranbir can take the Animal look to be Ravana,” one user argued.

Another said, “Yash as Ram would be a more suitable choice.” Many even floated alternative casting ideas: “Say what you may but Hrithik or Ram Charan were better choices for the role. Ranbir just doesn’t feel right,” while another added, “Missed opportunity for Ranveer as Ravana.”

Despite the chatter, the buzz is undeniable. With its two-part release—Ramayana Part 1 arriving in theatres on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 slated for Diwali 2027—the stage is set for a grand cinematic event. The visuals, music collaboration, and scale have fans curious, excited, and divided. But one thing is certain—Ramayana has everyone talking.