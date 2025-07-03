Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni AKA Harshali Malhotra Is All Set To Make Her Debut In South With Nandamuri Balakrishna

Do you remember Munni from Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’? Harshali Malhotra, who won everyone’s heart by playing Munni in the film, will now show her magic in the South cinema. As it is being reported that she will be seen in the film ‘Akhanda 2’ with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Harshali Malhotra’s first look from the film has also been released on social media platforms, which is in the news these days.

Let us tell you that Harshali Malhotra will play the role of Janani in ‘Akhanda 2’. The film will be released in theaters on September 25. In the first look of Harshali Malhotra from ‘Akhanda 2’, she is seen wearing a yellow lehenga, which has made her look even more beautiful, and several pictures of her look are going viral. In one of them, she is seen wearing jewelry, and her hair is waving in the air. Harshali looks very beautiful in this look.

Fans are overjoyed with the announcement of Harshali Malhotra’s film and are eagerly waiting for ‘Akhanda 2’. A fan has tweeted, ‘Munni is back to the screen. Harshali Malhotra, who won everyone’s heart in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, will now be seen in ‘Akhanda 2’. One wrote, ‘Harshaali is returning after a long time. I am excited to see Munni.’

One user said, ‘I am very excited.’ One commented, ‘Munni has grown so much. She was just this small in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. According to reports, Harshali Malhotra will be seen in the role of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s daughter in ‘Akhanda 2’. This film is a sequel to the 2021 film of the same name. Actors like Pragya Jaiswal, Navina Reddy, and Nitin Mehta were seen in this action-drama. ‘Akhanda’ was the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of the year 2021. It collected Rs 121-150 crore worldwide. It is expected that ‘Akhanda 2’ will also do the same wonders.