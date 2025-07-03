“Ok…. So I Guess I’m Getting A Divorce’, Abhishek Bachchan Opened Up Separation Rumors With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The love story of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been one of the most loved stories of Bollywood. Their relationship started blossoming in the 2000s when they worked together in Muzaffar Ali’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ released in the year 2006. Their bond became even stronger while working together in ‘Dhoom 2’, which was shot around the same time. What started as friendship soon turned into deep love, followed by their lavish wedding in 2007.

Since their wedding, the couple has remained one of the most loved couples of the industry, often spotted holding hands and supporting each other through thick and thin. Though fans love them dearly, there have been several rumours over the years about troubles in their marriage. Some people on social media platforms even claimed that the couple was headed for a divorce.

In the year 2016, Abhishek Bachchan decided he had heard enough. After constant talks of his separation from Aishwarya, the actor took to Twitter and revealed the whole truth. With his typical comic timing, he dismissed the rumours in his own style. He wrote, “Ok…. so I guess I’m getting a divorce. Thanks for letting me know! Will you also let me know when I’m getting married again? Thank you. #Muppets.”

His funny yet sharp reply instantly went viral. Fans praised Abhishek for dealing with the rumours with such grace and humour, and the post turned out to be a much-needed tip for gossipmongers. In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Abhishek revealed how these rumours really affect him and his family. He said that in the past, he had heard false stories about himself. But now that he has a family, it hits differently. “It’s very upsetting. You are not me, you don’t live my life,” Abhishek said.