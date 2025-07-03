Pakistani Actors Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, And Others Instagram Accounts Banned Once Again

Instagram and social media accounts of Pakistani stars have once again been banned in India. Recently, Instagram accounts of many Pakistani celebrities, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, and Hania Aamir, were seen active in the country. But the government took action within 24 hours and banned them once again. The Indian government had banned the social media accounts of all Pakistani artists after Operation Sindoor.

But despite this, some Pakistani YouTube channel accounts, news channels, and celebrities’ Instagram accounts started appearing in India. Now, the official Instagram accounts of Pakistani stars have been banned once again. But no official statement has come from the government regarding this yet. Let us tell you that after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, there was a lot of tension between India and Pakistan.

And following the tensions, social media accounts of celebs, including 16 YouTube channels of Pakistan, were banned in India. Let us tell you that India not only destroyed its terrorist bases by entering Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, but also completely banned Pakistani artists from entering India. Apart from their social media accounts, Pakistani TV shows, channels, and films, as well as 16 YouTube channels, were also banned.

On Wednesday, July 2, some Pakistani celebrities were again banned from the country. Instagram accounts were seen active in India, which also included the names of Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir. Everyone was surprised to see this. Users on social media also started raising questions about why the social media accounts of Pakistani celebrities are active despite the ban. According to a media report, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote a long letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this.