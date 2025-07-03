Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Teaser With Tremendous VFX Made People Crazy, Fans Are Not Tired of Praising The Star Cast

Finally, the moment everyone was eagerly waiting for has arrived as the first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited and teaser of the mega-budget film ‘Ramayana’ has been officially released, which has increased the excitement of the fans. Everyone was surprised to see the tremendous VFX in the teaser. The immortal battle of the two biggest mythological characters, Ram and Ravana, will be fierce between Ranbir and Yash, and it is clearly visible.

Ramayana

After watching the teaser of ‘Ramayana’, fans are not tired of praising it. They were overjoyed to see the statue-like glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana. Fans said that this film will be tremendous, and Ranbir looks absolutely amazing. Who said what after watching the teaser of ‘Ramayana’. Let us tell you that the VFX of ‘Ramayana’ has been done by Namit Malhotra, and he is also the film producer.

Ramayana

Namit has also shared the first glimpse of the film on his official Instagram handle, on which users are commenting fiercely. One user wrote, ‘OMG Ranbir Kapoor, what a glimpse in the avatar of Ram.’ Another comment is, ‘That 2-second glimpse of Ranbir blew my mind.’ One wrote, ‘This film will create history.’ One said, ‘I got goosebumps.’

Ramayana

Let us tell you that ‘Ramayana’ has been produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG Productions. Along with this, actor Yash is also its producer, who plays Lankapati Ravana in the film. The first part of the film will be released on Diwali 2026. At the same time, the second part will be released on Diwali 2027. Talking about the cast of ‘Ramayana’, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, it has many other actors, including Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil.