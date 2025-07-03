Ram Kapoor Shared The Trick To Double Money In Three Years On Bharti And Harsh’s Podcast, Deets Inside

‘Bade Ache Lagte Hain’ fame Ram Kapoor is currently in the news for his new series ‘Mistry’, and he also remained in the headlines due to the objectionable comments made during its promotion. Ram Kapoor has been one of the most popular and expensive stars of TV. But do you know that Ram is counted among the richest stars of TV and his net worth is said to be Rs 135 crore.

Ram Kapoor had recently said that he has so much money that the coming generations can sit and eat. Now he has told how he became rich day by day. Let us tell you that Ram recently appeared on the podcast of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. Apart from his property, he also talked about investment and said how money can be doubled in three years.

Ram Kapoor said that the money lying in the bank is absolutely ‘dead money’. He emphasized that it is important to make the right investment at the right time. When Ram Kapoor was asked why he is working despite having an empire worth crores, cars worth crores, houses, and businesses, he said, ‘At the beginning of my career, I worked hard for money. Once I earned money, I started working because I enjoy it. Nowadays, I work only when I want to; otherwise, for six months at a stretch, I do nothing.’

Ram Kapoor further said, ‘During this time, I work on my investments and properties. I have property in Dubai…investment also makes you rich. When you start earning money, and you are smart about it, you should know what to do with that money. This is important. If you make the right investments, you will have so much money that you cannot even imagine.’