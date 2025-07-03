Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Face Backlash For Collaborating With Jani Master, Accused Under POCSO

Actor-producer Nayanthara and filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan are drawing intense backlash online after confirming their collaboration with choreographer Jani Master, who is currently out on conditional bail in connection with a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case.

Jani Master announces his involvement

The controversy began after Jani Master took to Instagram on July 1 to share behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany. He wrote,

“Candid & crazy with the dearest #VigneshShivan Sir on the sets of #LoveInsuranceKompany. It’s always a joy working with you for the care, respect, and trust you shower on me, sir. Can’t wait to show the magic we created.”

Vignesh re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories, indirectly confirming Jani’s involvement, which triggered swift outrage across social media platforms. Nayanthara, a co-producer on the project, also found herself at the centre of criticism, with netizens accusing the couple of “platforming a sexual offender.”

Social media slams the collaboration

Playback singer and activist Chinmayi Sripada voiced her disappointment, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“Jani is out on conditional bail involving a minor’s sexual assault. We as a people seem to love ‘talented’ offenders… They use their continued relevance to say, ‘See, nothing will happen to me.’”

Many users pointed out the contradiction in Nayanthara’s earlier stand for women’s rights and her current silence. One user posted:

“Nayan called herself a self-made woman, spoke about female struggles in cinema, urged others to take a stand. But she’s okay with her husband hiring someone accused under POCSO?”

Another post read:

“A happy post with a pedophile dance master is seriously a big mess. Whatever Wikki does reflects on Nayanthara too. She should’ve known better.”

Others went further, accusing the couple of having a pattern of platforming problematic figures, with a user writing:

“Vignesh Shivan and Nayan have supported offenders before. Why are people still surprised?”

The case against Jani Master

Jani Master was arrested in September 2024 after reportedly admitting to sexually assaulting a junior colleague when she was still a minor. Charged under the POCSO Act, he was granted conditional bail pending trial. Following public outrage, he was stripped of his National Award for Best Choreography for the song Megam Karukkatha from Thiruchitrambalam.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, his continued work in high-profile projects like Love Insurance Kompany has reignited conversations about accountability, power dynamics, and double standards in the entertainment industry.