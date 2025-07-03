Metro In Dino : Anurag Basu’s Romantic Musical Bliss

Anurag Basu’s latest film, Metro… In Dino is set to release on 4th of July 2025. It is the sequel of 2007 classic Life in a Metro. We know the film is yet to close but its craze is all over the internet. People are excited about its release and are overwhelmingly positive. This work of Anurag Basu is being called a heartfelt musical, which pierce through heart to the soul.

Everyone loves Anurag Basu’s work of handling four different stories in one movie, we love his storytelling and viewers are excited.

What the trailer tells

The movie, located in contemporary urban India, delves into the complicated emotional experiences of four distinct couples. Every narrative converges at pivotal points, ultimately honoring love in all its intricate, tumultuous, and splendid manifestations. Aditya Roy Kapur portrays ‘Parth’, a man afraid of commitment who unexpectedly develops feelings for Sara Ali Khan’s character, ‘Thumri’, also known as ‘Chumki’, who is already betrothed to another. Neena Gupta (‘Shivani’) and Anupam Kher (‘Parimal’) portray a mature couple who rekindle their relationship after many years. Ali Fazal (‘Akash’) and Fatima Sana Shaikh (‘Shruti’) represent a duo facing an unexpected pregnancy, whereas Konkona Sen Sharma (‘Kajol’) and Pankaj Tripathi (‘Monty’) explore themes of infidelity and emotional standstill in their marriage.

Konkona on having Monty

Konkona Sen Sharma persuaded director Anurag Basu to name Pankaj Tripathi’s role “Monty” in Metro… In Dino, a homage to Irrfan Khan’s role in Life in a… Subway. Despite the differences in the character’s personality and story arc, Konkona believed the name served as a suitable tribute to Irrfan, who portrayed Monty in the original movie. She remarked that the character, similar to Irrfan’s, is “quirky” and that both have a comparable perspective on romance.

Early Screening

Initial viewers who attended early screenings of the film overwhelmed social media with their reviews. On X (formerly Twitter), numerous reviews are flooding in with praise for Metro… In Dino. A user tweeted, “Metro… In Dino is a touching and beautifully filmed movie that explores various individuals and their connections in a large city. It’s a follow-up to Life in a… Metro, and it carries that same emotional atmosphere. Another user expressed, “#MetroInDino is a touching tribute to affection and genuine feeling, a lovely journey through love, sorrow & optimism. Outstanding ensemble, heartfelt melodies. Score – 3.5/5.”

RJ Divya Solgama about Basu’s work and Pritam and Papon

Audiences were particularly expressive about the movie’s relatable narrative and authentic representations of city relationships. RJ Divya Solgama shared an in-depth review of the movie on her X account, giving it a 4-star rating. A section of her evaluation states:

“Anurag skillfully showcases his characters through his musical intuition and immerses you in their realities. The initial segment of the film feels like a light journey filled with plenty of musical exchanges and introductions of characters. The latter part features some of the finest songs and several wonderful, emotional moments… These moments captivate you and enhance the film’s light storyline. The soundtrack by #Pritam and #Papon serves as an extra layer to the narrative, brimming with emotion… However, the duration presents a slight problem, along with a few tales that felt somewhat prolonged… If music is your nourishment, then this is a banquet for you to savor.”

What are the reviewers commenting on?

Reviews from critics are mostly favorable, with many describing the film as a comforting, warm embrace thanks to its straightforward yet exceptional storytelling. The Times of India has given Metro… In Dino a solid 3.5 out of 5 stars, describing it as a ‘chaotic but delightful follow-up to the acclaimed original.’ Firstpost assigned it the same rating as TOI, emphasizing the exceptional performances of the entire cast, noting how even the exaggerated portrayals, particularly by Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma, convey strong themes of second chances and redemption.

Audiences and reviewers lauded the emotional richness of Basu’s newest film, which, along with Pritam’s score and the heartfelt vocals of Papon and Arijit Singh, elevated the enchanting allure and spirit of the narrative. Nonetheless, some critiques noted an over-the-top caricature in specific sections, mentioning that the rhythm lags a bit in the latter half but still maintains the movie’s emotional resonance.

Final note: Metro… In Dino is a comforting, cozy embrace that’s likely to resonate.

It’s accurate to claim that Metro… In Dino is poised to achieve a significant impact from its debut day of launch. So, hurry, don’t stroll, and reserve your tickets for the weekend performance!