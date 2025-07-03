Parag Tyagi Supports Shefali Jariwala’s Father At Heartfelt Memorial

A prayer meet was held in Mumbai on July 2 to honour the memory of actor Shefali Jariwala, who passed away suddenly on June 27. A deeply emotional video from the gathering has surfaced on social media, capturing the grief shared by her family and friends.

The video shows Shefali’s father in visible distress, unable to contain his sorrow, as he weeps uncontrollably. Sitting beside him is Shefali’s husband, actor Parag Tyagi, who appears equally heartbroken. Parag is seen holding Shefali’s father’s hand, offering comfort and strength during the painful moment. The background of the video shows a framed photograph of Shefali, adorned with flowers, paying tribute to the late actor.

The clip was shared on Instagram, where the account also posted the message written on Shefali’s prayer meet invitation: “Some stars shine too brightly to ever fade — even after they’re gone, their light remains.”

Pooja Ghai, Shefali’s close friend, spoke to Vickey Lalwani about Shefali’s final moments. Recalling the harrowing experience, she said, “Her eyes were not opening and she just had dead weight to her body. So he (Parag) immediately must have realised that something’s definitely wrong. And he took her to the hospital… before she was brought in at Bellevue, she was already no more.”

Shefali Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on June 27. Parag Tyagi rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, but she was declared dead on arrival. Following the tragic event, the Mumbai Police sent her body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the hit song Kaanta Laga, was a beloved figure in the entertainment world. Her untimely demise has left fans and the industry in shock.