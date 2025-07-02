Shefali Jariwala Had Once Opened Up About Botox and Fillers Amid Speculations Around Anti-Ageing Treatments

The sudden demise of actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala has left the nation in shock. At just 42, Shefali passed away due to a cardiac arrest reportedly triggered by a sudden drop in blood pressure. In the aftermath of her death, discussions have emerged around her health and lifestyle, especially her use of anti-ageing treatments.

Pooja Ghai about Shefali’s treatments

According to her long-time doctor, Shefali had been undergoing anti-ageing procedures for the past six to seven years. Her close friend, Pooja Ghai, also mentioned that Shefali frequently took Vitamin C IV drips—something she said was fairly common in the entertainment industry to maintain youthful skin. Amid these conversations, an older interview of Shefali discussing cosmetic procedures has resurfaced.

Shefali Jariwala on Botox, Fillers, and Skincare

In a candid podcast appearance with Paras Chhabra, Shefali shared her thoughts on skin treatments like Botox and fillers. She openly admitted to visiting a dermatologist and expressed support for such treatments.

“I, of course, go to a skin doctor. I’m pro-Botox and skin treatments,” Shefali said during the interview. “Everybody wants to look good—what’s wrong with it? People who can’t afford it or are afraid of the process tend to think it’s wrong. Yes, it’s expensive and painful, but if it makes someone feel better, why not?”

She emphasized that she had always taken care of her skin, which meant she didn’t require intensive procedures. For her, cosmetic treatments were about choice and confidence, not insecurity. “People should do what they like. We are born as we are—what if in the next life you’re a cockroach or a rat? Do what makes you happy, but do it responsibly,” she said. “Doctors are like sculptors; they’re artists. So choose the right one.”

What We Know About Her Final Hours

Shefali reportedly began feeling uneasy after dinner on the night of June 27, 2025. Her husband, Parag, was out walking their dog when Shefali suddenly collapsed. She managed to ask the household help to call her husband. By the time he reached her, she was unresponsive though her pulse was still present.

Parag rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, but doctors declared her ‘brought dead’ on arrival. While her appearance and public demeanor gave no hint of ill health, it has been reported that Shefali had taken a Vitamin C IV drip on the day of her death—a part of her regular routine.

Friend Pooja Ghai Opens Up

In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Pooja Ghai, Shefali’s close friend, confirmed that the actress had taken an IV drip that day. She explained that post-COVID, vitamin drips became a regular part of the wellness routine for many, especially in the entertainment circle.

“Shefali was radiant and full of life. More than any treatments, she believed in living joyfully and wholeheartedly,” Pooja added.

Though many questions remain unanswered, one thing is clear: Shefali Jariwala lived her life unapologetically, embracing both the spotlight and the self-care that came with it.