Diljit Dosanjh Silences Border 2 Exit Rumours With On-Set Video: ‘Still On Top’

Amid swirling rumours that he might be dropped from Border 2 following backlash over Sardaar Ji 3, Diljit Dosanjh has firmly quashed the speculation. On Wednesday, the actor-singer took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Border 2, clearly confirming his continued role in the much-awaited war drama.

The clip begins with Diljit stepping out of his vanity van, suited up in military uniform. It then cuts to moments from the set as he rehearses and shoots a dance sequence, with the iconic track “Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge” from the original Border playing in the background. He captioned the video simply: “BORDER 2”.

Fans and colleagues quickly rallied behind him. Filmmaker Guneet Monga dropped heart emojis in the comments, while others hailed him with messages like “Still on top” and “@diljitdosanjh on top always.”

Why the rumours started

The controversy began after Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, released overseas on June 27. The film wasn’t released in India, and its timing—shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack in April and India’s Operation Sindoor in May—led to public outrage. Calls emerged to ban Diljit from future Indian projects, and whispers about his replacement in Border 2 gained traction, with reports suggesting Ammy Virk might step in.

No truth to the replacement buzz

However, a source close to the production told Hindustan Times, “There is no plan to replace or remove Diljit from Border 2. His casting was finalised nearly nine months ago, long before the recent unfortunate incidents. Nearly half the film has already been shot, and any replacement at this stage would be logistically unfeasible.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

With his latest Instagram post, Diljit not only set the record straight but also reminded everyone that he’s still standing strong amid the storm.