Deepika Padukone Becomes First Indian Actress To Be Honoured With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Deepika Padukone has made history as the first Indian actress to be selected for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, joining the Class of 2026 honourees announced on Wednesday. The prestigious list, unveiled during a live press conference at Ovation Hollywood, includes global icons such as Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard, Rachel McAdams, Franco Nero, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, among others.

Fans across India and the diaspora erupted in celebration as the news broke, marking yet another global milestone for the Bollywood star. Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, has steadily risen to international stardom.

In addition to her film achievements, Deepika has also been recognised globally—featured in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list and Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report. She’s been a prominent presence at the Cannes Film Festival, Met Gala, and continues to be a vocal advocate for mental health awareness worldwide.

The honourees were selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection panel, which reviewed hundreds of nominations during a meeting held on June 20. The Chamber’s board of directors officially ratified the selections on June 25.

Peter Roth, former CEO of Warner Bros. Television and chairman of the selection committee, shared:

“We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals who will be enshrined on the Walk of Fame as part of the prestigious Class of 2026. These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honour them with this well-deserved recognition.”

With this honour, Deepika Padukone becomes the first Indian actress and one of the few Indian personalities to receive such a distinction—solidifying her status not only as a Bollywood superstar but a truly global cultural force.