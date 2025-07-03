From Engineer To UPSC Aspirants, These TV Stars Are As Intelligent In Real Life As In Reel Life

There is a perception among people that TV actors are stupid and illiterate, but do you know that some of the most talented people in the country are from the entertainment industry. Often, we see our favourite TV stars playing the role of people who give up everything for love. But today, let us tell you about some of the most talented and well-educated TV stars.

Trida Choudhury

One of the most popular Bollywood actress, Trida Choudhury, popularly known as ‘Swadhinata’ from ‘Daheez’, has done her education from two very prestigious institutions in Kolkata and also holds an honours degree in Microbiology from Scottsdale Church, Calcutta.

Deepika Singh

One of the most popular TV serials, ‘Diya Aur Baati’, has made Deepika Singh a household name. But we must admit that she is a perfect example of beauty and brains. Talking about her educational qualification apart from being a good actress Deepika has a degree in marketing apart from being a brilliant actor.

Ridhima

Ridhima may be everyone’s favourite robo-bahu, but she is really talented in real life too. We are saying this because Ridhima has a master’s degree in sociology and a post-graduation degree in event management.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi’s fans are crazy about her girl-next-door look. But, you will be surprised to know that this small-screen actress has a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

You might know Divyanka as the humble ‘Ishita’ from her hit TV show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, however, she is nothing like her on-screen personality. You won’t believe it, but Divyanka suddenly made her small-screen debut when she was preparing for her civil services exams.