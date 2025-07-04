Salman Khan’s Cryptic Post Hints At Galwan Film, Fans Spot Hidden Clue In Background Poster

Salman Khan sparked curiosity among fans on Friday morning with a cryptic post that had more than just words drawing attention. Sharing a new photo of himself on X (formerly Twitter), the actor spoke about hard work and divine favour—but what truly set the internet abuzz was the presence of a poster in the background, which many believe is linked to his upcoming film based on the Galwan Valley clash.

In the picture, Salman stands in a room wearing a simple blue T-shirt, gazing directly into the camera. Behind him, partially visible on a table, is what looks like a film poster—reportedly tied to his next big project.

Captioning the image with a motivational message, Salman wrote, “Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan.” He added in English, “Work hard in the right direction. God will bless your efforts, you a master of the very skills,” before cheekily ending with, “you translate,” followed by a shrugging emoji.

Fans were quick to speculate about the mysterious poster. One user wrote, “Behind him, see #Galwan paint poster. I am excited for your movie.” Another asked, “All the best with the shooting of the Galwan movie. BTW, is that poster of your new film, behind you?” Others appreciated the photo itself, with a fan commenting, “Fabulous you! What an amazing shot!!! Thank you for being kind to us… sharing pics occasionally and staying in touch!” Another user joked, “Are you showing us your photo or the poster behind? So mysterious!”

While Salman has yet to officially announce the Galwan-based project, reports suggest he will begin shooting in July. The film has already created buzz, especially given the sensitive and patriotic theme.

The actor was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and others. Despite its star-studded cast, Sikandar underperformed at the box office, but Salman’s upcoming slate suggests he’s far from slowing down.