‘Hate Never Stopped Me’: Uorfi Javed Wins The Traitors

Uorfi Javed is celebrating a major personal and professional milestone. The social media personality and fashion influencer took to Instagram to share her first post after winning the reality show The Traitors. Reflecting on her journey, Uorfi recounted how she went from being the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, to now emerging as a champion on one of India’s most high-stakes reality shows.

In a video montage shared online, Uorfi begins with footage of Karan Johar announcing her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT, followed by a victorious clip of her screaming in joy after winning The Traitors. In a heartfelt caption, she wrote, “From losing Bigg Boss (being the first one to be eliminated) to winning The Traitors… the journey wasn’t easy. So many breakdowns, so much hate, rape threats, death threats—I’ve wanted to give up so many times. But I didn’t. Maybe the universe knew I needed this.”

She went on to recall how difficult those initial years were after Bigg Boss. “I thought I lost my last chance at success, at a good life. I had taken udhaar (loans) from friends to get clothes for the show. I didn’t even know if I would be able to repay it back then.”

Uorfi emphasised that even now, people continue to doubt her, but she refuses to let that stop her. “The hate never has, never will stop me. I took out three traitors—that can’t be luck. Till the last moment, I didn’t give up. I strategised.”

The finale of The Traitors aired on Thursday night. Uorfi, along with Nikita Luther, was declared the winner of the inaugural season, splitting the ₹70 lakh prize money. Despite facing betrayal and mind games, the two ‘innocent’ players outsmarted fellow contestants Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha—both of whom had taken on the role of ‘traitors’ in the game.

The show featured 20 celebrity contestants including Raj Kundra, Karan Kundrra, Raftaar, Maheep Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. Set in a lavish palace, The Traitors brought together names from Bollywood, social media, and the television world for a battle of wit, loyalty, and strategy.