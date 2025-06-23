Salman Khan Opens Up About Severe Health Conditions On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Salman Khan, who recently returned to The Great Indian Kapil Show as its first guest this season, surprised fans by candidly speaking about his ongoing health struggles—even as he appeared physically fit on screen. Shutting down recent rumours about his health, the Bollywood superstar revealed that he’s silently dealing with multiple serious medical conditions, including a brain aneurysm and trigeminal neuralgia.

Salman’s Health Revelation

During a lighthearted exchange with host Kapil Sharma, the topic of marriage came up, prompting Salman to explain his hesitation toward tying the knot. What began as a financial joke turned into a moment of raw honesty.

“I’m out here breaking my bones daily — ribs are fractured. I’m working with trigeminal neuralgia, there’s an aneurysm in my brain, and I also have AV malformation — still I keep going,” Salman shared.

He added, “All this is already happening in my life. Now imagine someone walks off one day with half my wealth. If this had happened in my younger days, I could’ve earned it all back. But now, starting over at this stage? That’s tough.”

Not the First Time He’s Spoken About It

This isn’t the first time Salman has addressed his health issues. Back in 2017, during a Tubelight promotional event in Dubai, he revealed he had trigeminal neuralgia—a condition dubbed the “suicide disease” due to its excruciating pain. The disorder affects facial nerves, with pain so intense that even everyday actions like chewing or brushing can become unbearable.

In the recent episode, he also confirmed suffering from a brain aneurysm—a bulge in a brain blood vessel that, if ruptured, can be life-threatening—and arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a rare tangle of blood vessels that disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation.

Despite these serious conditions, Salman continues to maintain a rigorous work schedule, including action-heavy film roles and reality TV commitments.