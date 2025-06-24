Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Post Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Row, Recalls Panjab 95 Getting ‘Censored Before Release’

Amid backlash for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has shared a cryptic message that appears to point at a pattern of censorship and resistance in his career. The post, reshared on Instagram on Monday, read: “Censored before release?”—a likely reference to his unreleased film Panjab 95, which has been mired in controversy since 2022.

The timing of this post is notable, as tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Diljit has been receiving criticism online for collaborating with a Pakistani actor during such a sensitive period. However, he has remained silent on the controversy and instead chosen to promote his film globally.

The post also included a note from journalist Sunayana Suresh, who praised Panjab 95 and called attention to how the makers, including director Honey Trehan and Diljit himself, refused to bow to the 127 cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023 lineup without official explanation and remains unreleased in India.

Despite the uproar, Diljit is actively promoting Sardaar Ji 3, whose trailer dropped recently. The horror-comedy stars Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa opposite Diljit in lead roles as ghost hunters tackling a haunted mansion in the UK. Also featuring Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, and Sapna Pabbi, the film is directed by Amar Hundal and will release overseas on June 27.

While Sardaar Ji (2015) and Sardaar Ji 2 (2016) were helmed by Rohit Jugraj, the third installment brings a fresh cast twist, especially with Hania’s debut in Punjabi cinema. For now, Diljit’s cryptic post serves as a reminder of the multiple hurdles artists can face—whether from political controversies or institutional censorship.