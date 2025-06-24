‘Kuch Artists Ne Apne Imaan Beech Dia Hai’, B Praak Took A Dig At Diljit Dosanjh For Doing Sardarji 3 With Hania Aamir

Famous Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is in the news for his film ‘Sardarji 3’. He is being fiercely trolled for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his film ‘Sardarji 3’ instead of Pakistani artists were banned in India after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir in April 2025. Indian Film Federations had imposed a strict ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films. Now, singer B Prak has also jumped into the controversy of Diljit’s film.

Let us tell you that B Praak has shared a cryptic post on his social media handle, about which it is being said that he has taken a dig at Diljit in gestures. B Prak wrote on Instagram status, ‘Many artists have sold their conscience. Ne fitte muh todde (should be ashamed).’ Although B Prak did not name anyone, netizens believe that this post is a direct attack on Diljit.

Especially considering the timing of the Instagram status, as it has come soon after the release of the trailer of ‘Sardarji 3’. Many users have praised B Praak for breaking his silence and speaking out on the controversy. One user wrote, ‘Finally someone told the truth… no so-called celebrities are more concerned about Pak fans than their country.’ Another wrote, ‘Finally!! Someone got the courage.’

As soon as Diljit released the trailer of ‘Sardar Ji 3’, there was a flood of comments. Many people are even calling him a ‘traitor’. One wrote, ‘Sorry, but country comes first.’ Another said, ‘Traitor.’ A fan said, ‘Paaji, you did not do the right thing.’ Another said, ‘Paaji should have remembered the Pahalgam attack a little.’ However, Diljit’s fans are supporting him. They say that the shooting of this movie was done before the attack in Pahalgam had happened.