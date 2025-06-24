‘Only A Ganja Smoker Can Write This’, Amitabh Bachchan Hit Back At Trolls On X, Read To Know What He Said

Big B of the industry, aka Amitabh Bachchan, and social media platform X share a long relationship. Hardly a day passes when he does not tweet. But often, he becomes the target of users due to his tweets. It is not that there is anything objectionable or something that hurts anyone in his tweets, but still, users do not spare him. Many times, Amitabh Bachchan avoids answering users directly, but this time, he did not spare them.

Amitabh Bachchan

Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan posted a post just like that, and users started following him even on that. Seeing this, Amitabh caught hold of some users and shut them up by answering them in his own style. The limit was crossed when some users behaved rudely with Amitabh and made lewd comments.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on X, ‘T 5419- Yes sir, I am also a fan. So???’ On this, a user wrote, ‘Sir, do you post these posts yourself or do you have an assistant?’ Amitabh replied, ‘I do it myself. It is 23 June, 12:05 pm.’ One user crossed all limits and wrote, ‘The old man has gone senile.’ Amitabh saw this tweet and could not stop himself from replying.

Amitabh Bachchan

He wrote, ‘One day, God forbid, if it comes early, you will also go senile.’ One wrote, ‘Then stop talking on the phone, brother.’ Amitabh replied, ‘Tell the government, brother, they did what they told us to do.’ Another user wrote, ‘You smoke solid ganja sir.’ Amitabh’s answer was, ‘Only a ganja smoker can write like you have written.’ Recently, Amitabh praised his son Abhishek Bachchan after watching the trailer of his film ‘Kalidhar Lapata’. On this, a user asked that he praise Abhishek, but does not praise his wife, Jaya, or daughter-in-law, Aishwarya.