‘I Don’t Pay Attention To These Things’, Sonakshi Sinha Opened Up Rumours of Her Rift With Her Brothers Luv-Kush

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her brothers Luv and Kush have been in discussions for the last year over their rift and not attending Sonakshi’s wedding. However, the actress has recently talked about the rumors of rift with her brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha. She said that these rumors did not affect her mental health because she does not pay much attention to these things and does not think much about them.

Sonakshi Sinha said in a conversation, ‘I do not pay much attention to these things. I do na ot even think much about them.’ Talking about the experience of working with brother Kush in her new film ‘Nikita Roy’, Sonakshi said that as soon as she reaches the set, she gets completely into the mood of work. Sonakshi further said, ‘I have worked with many new directors. I always help them in every way, whether it is with my 15 years of experience or understanding. New directors bring new energy and perspective, which excites me.’

Talking about Kush’s direction, Sonakshi said, ‘He was clear about his film from the beginning. His clarity made the shooting easy and fun.’ When asked if there was any fight between the siblings on the set, Sonakshi laughed and said, ‘No, not at all. I thought maybe there was some small dispute, but nothing like that happened. There is so much work on the set that there is no time for small things.’

After Sonakshi’s marriage to her long-time partner Zaheer Iqbal, rumours of a rift between her brothers Luv and Kush started. Actually, her brothers did not attend the wedding, after which discussions of tension in the family started on social media. Some reports claimed that the brothers had problems with Sonakshi’s inter-religious marriage. Luv Sinha later posted on Instagram to clarify what he thought, he said, ‘I decided not to attend the wedding. Running a false online campaign against me will not change the fact that my family comes first for me.’