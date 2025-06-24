Bharti Singh Held Her Ears Hearing Hilarious Statements of Sara Ali Khan About Cooking On Laughter Chefs 2

Beautiful Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had recently arrived as a guest in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. But everyone, including Karan Kundrra and Bharti Singh, was surprised to see her cooking skills. It was a great wonder that Sara could not even peel the onion, seeing that Karan was shocked and roasted her. The makers have also released the promo of this show on social media, and the episode will be telecast on 28-29 June.

Even the host of the show and popular comedian Bharti was also surprised to see Sara Ali Khan’s actions. Let us tell you that ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ is being liked a lot. The contestants do cooking as well as funny comedy in the show, which is liked a lot. In every episode, different celebrities also come to promote their projects, and also cook. Now this weekend, i.e., on 28-29 June, the cast of the film ‘Metro In Dinon’ will be seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’.

Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, and Aditya Roy Kapoor arrived on the show. Sara also did cooking in the show, but she was trolled. The makers have released the promo for ‘Laughter Chefs 2’. In this, Sara Ali Khan is telling Karan Kundrra, ‘This is gram flour, we make face packs with it.’ Then Karan asks her to peel potatoes, so she says, ‘There must be a better way to peel potatoes, right? After this, she says, ‘We don’t fry it in this, it is in a sieve, right?’ Hearing this, Bharti puts her hands on her ears and says Where will the oil go in the sieve then? Karan Kundra is also surprised to see such actions of Sara.

Then Karan Kundra says, ‘The decision that Sara has taken to become an actress is absolutely right’. Sara asks why. So Karan says, ‘Because I have seen you working. You are not able to cook’. Hearing this, Sara says, ‘My image is getting spoiled.’ While Aditya Roy Kapur was paired with Nia Sharma in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, Sara was paired with Karan, and Neena Gupta was paired with Abhishek Kumar. Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, and ‘Metro In Dino’ director Anurag Basu will also be seen in the show.